Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Ukraine will face existential threat if negotiations don't start by summer

Roman Romaniuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 27 January 2025, 13:18
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Ukraine will face existential threat if negotiations don't start by summer
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: UP

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has warned that unless serious negotiations to end the war take place by the summer, Ukraine could face dangerous developments.

Source: Budanov during a closed meeting with parliamentary faction leaders and military command representatives, as cited in an Ukrainska Pravda article, "Trump, war, elections: what will shape the new season in Ukrainian politics"

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that a closed meeting was recently held in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) with the parliamentary leadership, leaders of the party factions, and officials from the defence forces command. The MPs had asked for an update on the actual situation regarding the war.

One of the attendees, speaking anonymously, shared their thoughts with a UP journalist.

Quote: "First the General Staff representatives spoke at length, in a rather complex manner, but it was very insightful. Then there were other reports. But what stood out the most was Budanov's response. Someone asked him how much time we have left. Kyrylo, with his calm smile, replied: 'If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence…'

Everyone exchanged uneasy glances and fell silent. It seems like everything depends on things going right."

