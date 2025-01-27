All Sections
Russians kill man driving tractor in a drone attack on Kherson

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 27 January 2025, 18:25
Russians kill man driving tractor in a drone attack on Kherson
Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians used a drone to attack a tractor in the city of Kherson, killing a 44-year-old man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a tractor using a UAV. A 44-year-old man was killed by the explosives dropped from the drone."

Background:

Over the past day, numerous settlements in Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire and airstrikes, including Molodizhne, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Yantarne, Veletenske, Nadezhdivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Tyahynka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Dudchany, Mylove, Shliakhove, Havrylivka, Olhivka, Monastyrske, Respublikanets, Osokorivka, Burgunka, Lvove, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces targeted residential areas and social infrastructure in these settlements, damaging an apartment building, five houses and a car.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries.

