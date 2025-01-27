Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement describing the so-called "presidential elections" in Belarus organised by Alexander Lukashenko's regime on 26 January as a "farce" and declaring that it does not recognise them as legitimate.

Source: European Pravda, referencing the Foreign Ministry’s statement

Quote: "It is hard to describe such elections as fair, transparent, or democratic, especially given the political repression in Belarus, which deprived voters of any alternative choice and turned the elections into a one-man political show."

Details: The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the outcome of the "presidential elections" had been predetermined right from the start of the election campaign.

The ministry stressed that elections cannot be deemed legitimate if they are held in conditions of "total administrative control, political persecution, the absence of genuine political competition, suppression of freedom of speech, and a lack of independent media".

"This is a farce," the statement reads.

The ministry endorsed a statement by the European External Action Service on the results of the Belarusian "elections" and expressed solidarity with Belarusians who continue to fight for democratic reforms in their country.

Quote: "We firmly believe that a democratic and sovereign Belarus, in which the people – not one individual – determine the future, will be a factor of long-term stability in our region, rather than an accomplice in Russia’s war against Ukraine."

Background:

The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported exit poll data on the evening of 26 January that predictably declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of sham presidential "elections" with over 87% of the vote.

In a joint statement, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand refused to recognise the 26 January presidential "elections" in Belarus as free and fair.

