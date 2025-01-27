Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 148 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. There have been 77 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, and 12 battles are still ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 27 January

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians made five attempts at breaching Ukrainian defensive lines near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made six attempts to force Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova. One battle is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted nine attacks in an attempt to advance towards the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Kolodiazi. The Ukrainian defenders repelled all the attacks.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled six Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora. All the combat clashes are now over.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces made 13 attempts to break into Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliiivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces conducted 77 assault and offensive actions over the day, with intense activity observed near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelenе, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdynka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 attacks, and 12 combat clashes still continue.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka. The Russians launched an airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two attacks near the village of Novodanylivka and in the vicinity of Orikhiv. They also launched an airstrike near Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made three failed attempts to force Ukrainian troops from their positions.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 13 combat clashes occurred, with one still ongoing. Over the past day, Russian forces have conducted 222 artillery strikes, including two using multiple-launch rocket systems, launched 19 airstrikes, and dropped 25 guided bombs.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians have not conducted any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

