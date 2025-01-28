Russian military calls families of Ukrainian POWs to force them to cooperate

The Russian military is calling the relatives of prisoners of war and forcing them to cooperate. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russian secret services and the military are trying to influence the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war. They call them immediately after Ukrainians are captured.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters reported that this is done to cause shock and force the family to work with the Russians.

Quote: "They promise that the prisoner will be treated better or even included in an exchange if the relatives fulfil certain requirements: pay money, provide intimate photos, collect information, commit some illegal actions, etc."

Details: Experts urged people not to agree to any conditions of the Russian military and to immediately report such cases to the number 0 800 300 529.

Earlier, the Coordination Headquarters spoke about a fraudulent scheme that is used to extort money from the families of prisoners of war and missing persons. The scammers promise to help with the exchange.

The relatives are invited to contact the perpetrators, allegedly to add the name of the prisoner to the exchange lists. If the relatives agree, they are sent an invoice to pay for the assistance in exchange for the soldier.

