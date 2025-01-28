All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian military calls families of Ukrainian POWs to force them to cooperate

Vira ShurmakevychTuesday, 28 January 2025, 10:57
Russian military calls families of Ukrainian POWs to force them to cooperate
The Russian military is calling the relatives of prisoners of war and forcing them to cooperate. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russian secret services and the military are trying to influence the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war. They call them immediately after Ukrainians are captured.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters reported that this is done to cause shock and force the family to work with the Russians.

Advertisement:

Quote: "They promise that the prisoner will be treated better or even included in an exchange if the relatives fulfil certain requirements: pay money, provide intimate photos, collect information, commit some illegal actions, etc."

Details: Experts urged people not to agree to any conditions of the Russian military and to immediately report such cases to the number 0 800 300 529.

Earlier, the Coordination Headquarters spoke about a fraudulent scheme that is used to extort money from the families of prisoners of war and missing persons. The scammers promise to help with the exchange.

Advertisement:

The relatives are invited to contact the perpetrators, allegedly to add the name of the prisoner to the exchange lists. If the relatives agree, they are sent an invoice to pay for the assistance in exchange for the soldier.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
prisoners
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
Captured North Korean soldier reveals how he ended up serving in Russia – video
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: