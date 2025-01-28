All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Council of Europe chief promises not to give up on idea of special tribunal for Putin and compensation for Ukrainians

Serhiy Sydorenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 28 January 2025, 18:07
Council of Europe chief promises not to give up on idea of special tribunal for Putin and compensation for Ukrainians
Photo: office of Council of Europe in Ukraine

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), promises that Ukraine will be a key priority for the organisation this year, and the CoE will not give up on punishing Russia.

Source: Alain Berset at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a European Pravda correspondent reports from Strasbourg

Details: Presenting the organisation's priorities at the meeting, Berset stressed the importance of the Ukrainian issue. "In 2025, Ukraine will be our highest priority," he said, in particular.

Advertisement:

The key issue, he said, is to hold Russia and its representatives accountable for its illegal aggression against Ukraine and its consequences. In particular, the Secretary General promised progress in compensating ordinary Ukrainians for their losses.

Quote: "We are committed to doing everything possible to establish a compensation committee and a concrete compensation mechanism that will be based on the success of the damage register. The Council of Europe should play a leading role here. Expectations are high and we have to meet them," he said.

Berset also stressed that the Council of Europe, despite the volatility of the international situation, will not give up the idea of personal punishment of Russian leaders and continues to work on the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. "In addition to financial resources, it is very important to build a system of bringing the perpetrators to justice. There should be no impunity here," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

EuropePutin
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Europe
EU believes that Orbán will not block actual start of accession talks with Ukraine
Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security
NATO chief says Europe will pay for US weapons for Ukraine, Reuters reports
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: