Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv

Two women were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on a private facility in the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 28 January.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from Kim: "Sadly, two women were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv. They were employees of an attacked facility."

Details: Earlier, Sienkevych had reported that the Russians targeted a business facility in Mykolaiv.

Updated: At 23:30, the SES reported that the missile strike had hit the premises of a food industry company.

Quote from the SES: "Two workers aged 54 and 56 were killed. Emergency workers retrieved the bodies from under the rubble. A workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building of the facility was damaged."

