Ukrainian border guards comment on Belarusian military exercise: No assault groups detected

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 January 2025, 15:28
Colonel Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukrinform 

Ukrainian border guards are constantly monitoring military exercises taking place deep in the territory of Belarus, noting that no assault formations have been detected heading towards the border with Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Demchenko noted that various types of drills are undertaken on Belarusian soil on a regular basis, both with territorial defence troops and other units.

Demchenko underlined that Belarus constantly declares such exercises and reiterates that Ukraine poses a threat to Belarus, all while avoiding the fact that it was the Belarusians who enabled a Russian attack on Ukraine from their territory in February 2022.

Quote: "We are constantly monitoring what is happening deep into the territory of Belarus to understand how much of a threat it is to Ukraine. However, first of all, it should be noted that no assault formations are currently being detected near our border."

Background: The Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced that military exercises will be held in the Gomel district of Belarus with conscripts of territorial defence forces, reservists and military reserves from 8 to 31 January.

