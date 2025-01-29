Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroy Russian position on one of the hottest fronts – video

Operatives from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have destroyed Russian positions in a daring raid on one of the hottest fronts.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Details: Operatives from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav Khorobryi (the Brave) discovered at least four Russian soldiers in a dugout at a former Ukrainian position.

The Ukrainian soldiers carefully planned a raid on the Russian position and killed the Russians who had occupied it.

The Special Operations Forces confidently made their way right up to the Russian position in an armoured Humvee vehicle. Soldiers employed small arms fire to control the exit of the dugout before shoving 13 kg of Semtex (a plastic explosive based on hexogen and pentaerythritol tetranitrate) inside.

A huge explosion obliterated the dugout, leaving nothing but a crater and the corpses of the Russian soldiers.

Following the successful operation, the 3rd SOF Regiment withdrew to a safe location with no losses.

