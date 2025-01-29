All Sections
Croatia prepares new military-technical aid package for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 29 January 2025, 15:26
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. Photo: getty Images

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has announced the preparation of a new military-technical aid package.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Shmyhal and Plenković met on Wednesday, 29 January, to discuss ways to accelerate peace and hold Russia accountable.

Quote from Shmyhal: "During our meeting, Mr Plenković announced the preparation of a new military-technical aid package, which is set to be approved tomorrow [Thursday, 30 January – ed.]."

Details: Shmyhal also said they agreed to explore the possibility of creating a joint Ukrainian-Croatian working group to monitor the illegal activities of Russia's shadow fleet.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We will work to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its aggression. Croatia already supports the work of the International Register of Damage and our efforts to have all frozen Russian assets fully confiscated and directed towards strengthening our resilience, defence capabilities, and recovery." 

Background: 

  • In December 2024, Croatia’s President Zoran Milanović promised to block the deployment of Croatian troops to Ukraine as long as he remains in office.
  • Earlier in autumn 2024, Milanović refused to approve Croatian troops participation in NATO’s NSATU initiative to support Ukraine, arguing that it "could potentially harm national interests".

CroatiaDonetsk Oblast
Croatia
