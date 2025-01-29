Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia

The abducted woman tried to kill herself because of what she had experienced. Photo: Songsak rohprasit/Getty Images

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified a Russian serviceman who abducted a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman from the Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, in summer 2022, took her out of the country, and subjected her to more than a year of physical and sexual violence. The perpetrator has been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Law enforcement officers established during the pre-trial investigation that the serviceman, from the 1st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, had taken part in the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. While stationed in a village in the Izium district, he broke into a house where the 21-year-old woman lived with her family.

"The invader grabbed the woman and dragged her to a neighbouring house, which was empty. He raped her at gunpoint. He later did it again," law enforcement officers reported.

At the soldier’s request, two other Russian troops forced the Ukrainian woman to pack her belongings and documents, threatening to kill her entire family. She was then taken to Belgorod, Russia.

When the woman arrived in Russia, the perpetrator was waiting for her. He took her to his flat, where, the Prosecutor General's Office says, he held her captive for over a year, during which time he repeatedly raped and physically abused her.

"To prevent her from escaping, the windows and balcony were reinforced with iron bars and the front door was kept locked at all times," the prosecutor's office added.

"The systematic beatings, psychological distress, illegal imprisonment and sexual slavery drove the woman to attempt suicide by drinking boric acid."

Ultimately she survived and managed to escape, but only after the Russian soldier was detained by Russian military law enforcement for evading service.

The victim is now in Ukraine.

The Russian serviceman has been served in absentia with a notice of suspicion for cruelty towards civilians and violating the laws and customs of war – crimes under Articles 438.1, 28.2 and 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine identified a Russian serviceman, a native of Kyrgyzstan, who raped a Ukrainian woman during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast in 2022.

