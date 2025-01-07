Russia attacks Siversk and Rivne in Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, three injured

Two married couples came under fire in Siversk and Rivne in Donetsk Oblast on 6 January, resulting in one fatality and three casualties.

Source: Anastasiia Medvedeva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, quoted by Suspilne Donbas, a Donbas-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "At 10:00, Russian forces shelled the city of Siversk with tubed artillery. A local resident, 64, was killed, and his wife, 61, sustained injuries to her legs.

At 13:20 in Rivne, Pokrovsk district, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. That car was carrying another married couple.

The wife and husband, 61 and 64 respectively, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were sent to hospital."

Details: Medvedeva noted that law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the facts of war crimes (parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), namely, violations of the laws and customs of war.

