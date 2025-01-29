US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP

New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made new exceptions in his decision to freeze foreign aid funding.

Source: The Washington Post, citing Rubio’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Rubio has agreed to continue funding humanitarian programmes that provide "core lifesaving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance".

However, he did not grant exceptions for programmes related to "abortions, family planning conferences … gender", diversity initiatives, "transgender surgeries, or other non-lifesaving assistance".

Quote: "Implementers of existing lifesaving humanitarian assistance programmes should continue or resume work if they have stopped," states a memorandum published on Tuesday.

The document also emphasises that this resumption is only temporary. "This resumption is temporary in nature, and except by separate waiver or as required to carry out this waiver, no new contracts shall be entered into," it states.

Some officials, speaking anonymously, said they are still seeking clarity on what qualifies as "lifesaving activity".

Background:

Last week, Rubio ordered a freeze on all new foreign aid payments pending review.

Officials and NGO workers in Ukraine have warned that without the Secretary of State’s approval, critical programmes – such as support for schools and hospitals, as well as efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure – could face disruption.

Rubio’s directive does include some exceptions, notably for military funding to Israel and Egypt, as well as foreign emergency food aid.

Meanwhile, US military assistance remains unaffected by the freeze and continues flowing to Ukraine under decisions made by the previous Biden administration.

