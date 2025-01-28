All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Car tried to crash into Russian embassy gate in Stockholm: embassy claims it is Ukrainian

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:39
Car tried to crash into Russian embassy gate in Stockholm: embassy claims it is Ukrainian
The Russian Embassy in Sweden. Photo: the embassy's Facebook

A man has tried to ram a car through the gates of the Russian Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, and has been detained by police.

Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish public broadcaster SVT and the Russian Embassy in Sweden on Facebook

Details: The incident took place in the morning of 28 January. A security guard reported to the police that a man was trying to ram the embassy gate with his car.

Advertisement:

When the police arrived at the scene, the man was still in the car. He was arrested.

The publication notes that the motive for the driver's action is unknown.

An investigation has been launched into the unauthorised entry into the embassy.

Advertisement:

The Russian Embassy in Sweden stated that a citizen of Ukraine was driving the car.

Quote: "On 28 January, at around 07:00, a Ukrainian citizen permanently residing in Sweden tried to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm in a car. He failed to break through to the territory of the diplomatic mission... No serious damage was done to the embassy."

Details: They also claim that the detained man had allegedly already carried out attacks on the Russian embassy and trade mission in Sweden in 2015 and 2018.

Background:

  • On 27 January, a fire which took a long time to be extinguished broke out at the Iraqi Embassy in The Hague.
  • And in November last year, an unknown drone flew over the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, dropping paint on the premises of the diplomatic mission.

Support UP or become our patron!

SwedenRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Sweden
Swedish government expresses concern over Trump not mentioning Ukraine in inaugural speech
Swedish Prime Minister believes that his country is now in state of "neither war nor peace"
Survey suggests most people in Sweden, Denmark and UK against peace at cost of Ukraine's territories – Guardian
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: