Car tried to crash into Russian embassy gate in Stockholm: embassy claims it is Ukrainian

A man has tried to ram a car through the gates of the Russian Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, and has been detained by police.

Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish public broadcaster SVT and the Russian Embassy in Sweden on Facebook

Details: The incident took place in the morning of 28 January. A security guard reported to the police that a man was trying to ram the embassy gate with his car.

When the police arrived at the scene, the man was still in the car. He was arrested.

The publication notes that the motive for the driver's action is unknown.

An investigation has been launched into the unauthorised entry into the embassy.

The Russian Embassy in Sweden stated that a citizen of Ukraine was driving the car.

Quote: "On 28 January, at around 07:00, a Ukrainian citizen permanently residing in Sweden tried to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm in a car. He failed to break through to the territory of the diplomatic mission... No serious damage was done to the embassy."

Details: They also claim that the detained man had allegedly already carried out attacks on the Russian embassy and trade mission in Sweden in 2015 and 2018.

Background:

On 27 January, a fire which took a long time to be extinguished broke out at the Iraqi Embassy in The Hague.

And in November last year, an unknown drone flew over the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, dropping paint on the premises of the diplomatic mission.

