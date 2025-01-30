All Sections
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 30 January 2025, 17:27
Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth SEK 13.5 billion (roughly US$1.25 billion) on Thursday, 30 January.

Source: Swedish media outlet DN.se, citing Jonson at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jonson stressed that this is the largest aid package since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

He noted that Russia currently holds the initiative in the war. Therefore, he believes that Europe should take more responsibility for supporting Ukraine.

"Among other things, we're financing Ukrainian investments in drones and long-range missiles," he said.

Jonson added that Ukraine will receive a package from the Swedish Armed Forces consisting of 16 combat boats, 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 146 trucks and 200 armour-piercing shells.

Background

  • In May, Sweden announced plans to allocate SEK 75 billion (roughly US$6.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for 2024-2026.
  • In September, the Swedish government unveiled the 17th military aid package to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, worth SEK 4.6 billion (€401.6 million).

