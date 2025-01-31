All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister arrives in Netherlands to visit F-16 training centre

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 January 2025, 16:37
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov arrived in the Netherlands for a meeting with his counterpart Ruben Brekelmans on Friday, 31 January.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry stated that the main purpose of Umierov's meeting with Brekelmans is to coordinate security cooperation plans for 2025.

Umierov will also visit a training centre for F-16 fighter jet specialists.

Background: 

  • The fighter jet coalition, established in 2023 and led by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands, began transferring F-16s to Ukraine in 2024.
  • So far, Ukraine has received two batches of fighter jets from Denmark and part of the promised F-16s from the Netherlands.
  • On Tuesday, 21 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed the bilateral agreement on long-term cooperation and support.

