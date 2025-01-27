Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has stated that Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia after the EU provided it with "commitments" related to energy security.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hungarian newspaper Telex

Quote from Szijjártó: "The European Commission committed to protecting gas and oil pipelines leading to EU member states.

They made it clear that the integrity of energy infrastructure supplying EU countries is a security matter for the entire EU. The European Commission is also seeking guarantees from Ukraine to ensure the continued supply of oil to the EU".

Details: These EU "commitments" were not publicly disclosed, but media reports suggest that Hungary secured the inclusion of a commitment in the EU’s statement on energy security, agreeing to support the continuation of sanctions against Russia in exchange for the European Commission's promise to continue discussions with Ukraine on oil and gas transit.

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas described the matter as "energy solidarity with landlocked countries", emphasising that the EU’s assurances satisfied Hungary.

The EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months at a meeting on Monday, 27 January.

