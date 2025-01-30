All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force video shows nighttime hunt for Russian drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 January 2025, 15:17
A Russian drone crashing and exploding. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine's Air Force has posted a video showing a Russian aerial attack being repelled on the night of 29-30 January.

Source: the video posted on social media

Quote: "Combat operations in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East) on the night of 29-30 January 2025."

Details: The video captured Ukrainian soldiers from a mobile fire group unleashing several rounds from a machine gun on a drone, which is being monitored through a thermal imager. The moment the target hits the ground and detonates, the soldiers cheer with visible joy.

Background: Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 81 UAVs since the evening of 29 January. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 37 drones, while a further 39 disappeared from radar. A drone struck a house in the city of Sumy, causing deaths.

