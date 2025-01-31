All Sections
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 January 2025, 20:49
Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations. Photo: State Emergency Service of Sumy Oblast

The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Sumy on 30 January has risen to 16.

Source: Sumy City Council

Details: Information from the emergency response headquarters show that the number of casualties has risen to 16.

Work was underway throughout the day to restore utility services in the building that was hit by the drone.

Background:

  • On the night of 30 January, a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Sumy.
  • As of the evening of 30 January, 9 people were reported killed and 14 injured.

