Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 31 January to discuss supplies to the army, investments in the development of robotic systems and funds from partners for Ukrainian defence.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 31 January

Quote: "Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. There were many reports. On supplies to our troops – it’s our weapons, all procurements, contracts. All these are in place. Supplies are in place. We need faster delivery speeds, and we need much more such systems, such weapons that will help us save more lives of our warriors, our people. More orders for drones. More investment in the development of robotic systems. And more basic weapons supplies. All the necessary orders are in place.

Advertisement:

Our industry has the potential. Countries, particularly in Europe, are ready to collaborate with Ukraine and invest in our arms production. And our diplomats have clear tasks. We need to increase our partners' funding for Ukraine's defence. And in particular, these should become the KPIs – key performance indicators – of Ukrainian diplomacy."

Details: Zelenskyy also received a military report on the situation at the line of contact and the situation with the recruitment of brigades. Zelenskyy announced new formats for supporting brigades and staffing units.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!