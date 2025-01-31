Russian human rights commissioner says Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Kursk Oblast

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said that Ukraine should not be seen only as an "evil empire" and described how Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian media citing a speech by Moskalkova in the State Duma on 30 January; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Moskalkova said she had spoken to residents of Kursk Oblast who had allegedly been taken to Ukraine and then returned to Russia. They told her "various things", she said.

In particular, they apparently said that Ukrainian soldiers had "brought them their own food and shared whatever food they had".

Moskalkova also said that Russians should not "dehumanise" Ukrainian soldiers and see them "only as an evil empire", because "they vary".

Fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast began on the morning of 6 August 2024 when the Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the city of Sudzha. Ukrainian troops began advancing deep into Russian territory and gained control of several hundred square kilometres within a few days.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian government confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces were involved in the offensive, and on 14 August they reported that Ukrainian troops had formed a buffer zone in self-defence. At the end of August, Ukrainian troops controlled about 1,100 sq km of Kursk Oblast; by the end of 2024, the territory had shrunk to about 460 sq km as a result of the Russian counteroffensive.

