Six Russian missiles shot down in one combat mission – record of Ukrainian F-16 pilot

For the first time in the history of the use of the Fighting Falcon, an F-16 fighter destroyed six Russian cruise missiles in one combat mission, two of them with an aircraft gun, during a large-scale missile and drone attack in December 2024.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Facebook

Details: On 13 December, a large-scale Russian air attack occurred: almost 200 Russian drones, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, ballistic missiles and 94 air-, sea- and land-based cruise missiles were in the sky.

Advertisement:

Cruise missiles are the main target of Ukrainian fighter jets. Intercepting such important targets is not an easy task for a pilot, but Ihnat notes that Ukrainian pilots have the most experience in combat operations against cruise missiles.

Under the wings of the F-16, the Ukrainian pilot had only four air-to-air missiles: medium- and short-range. The longer-range missiles were used first, and then the pilot had to get within about two miles (about 3.2 km) to use the short-range missiles.

Quote from the pilot: "The navigator is guiding me to the enemy targets; a group of eight cruise missiles is on course. I reach the appropriate distance and see obstacles, which means that the missiles have their electronic warfare, the so-called ‘personal electronic warfare system’. The F-16's sight is quite powerful, and if the target is already in the scope, even under the influence of electronic warfare, it will not escape the onboard radar. I flew up to a convenient distance, captured the targets, launched the missiles one by one, and… hit – both targets were destroyed!

Advertisement:

I approached the second pair [of missiles], captured the missiles, and saw that they were also ‘echoing the Russian electronic warfare system’, but it didn't help them much. The first launch hit the target, and the second one, too! I was on cloud nine because I saw all the hits on the enemy missiles with my eyes! Some fuel remained in the overhead tanks, and the combat work continued…The guidance navigator commanded me to go to the duty area to let my brother-in-arms on the Su-27 work on targets."

Details: The pilot followed orders from the command post and moved to the designated area. However, another Russian cruise missile came on his course, heading towards the capital. The pilot decided to take a chance and use a very-high-speed aircraft gun.

Quote from the pilot: "I realised there were few chances to hit a missile flying at 650 km+. First, I had to find it in the sky, get to the same altitude and hit it from a distance of no more than one and a half kilometres. And flying closer is extremely dangerous – if a 450-kilogram warhead detonates, there is a high risk of the aircraft flying into a cloud of wreckage."

More details: In the United States, pilots learned how to shoot down air targets with an aircraft gun exclusively in simulators. In real flight, Ukrainian F-16 pilots have never used the aircraft gun against missiles. This time, everything went perfectly.

Quote from the pilot: "At first, I was looking for a target below – [I saw] nothing. Then I increased the height, raised the radar and saw it. I did everything as the instructors in the US had taught me, as I had practised on the simulator. A few rounds from the gun and an explosion…then another! A second detonation…I thought, but as it turned out, according to the results of objective control, there were two missiles! They flew in a vertical line next to each other. The enemy often launches them in such a tactical configuration. A group of enemy missiles can fly close to each other so the enemy sees them as one target. Well, I probably set a record that day. However, the main thing is the result! I'm glad I succeeded, and I dedicate this success to all my brothers-in-arms who have gone into eternal flight before they could see the F-16 in the Ukrainian sky.’

Quote from Yurii Ihnat: "Yes, we have received from our partners not very new modifications of the F-16 [after all, like other ground weapons]; we do not have powerful radars and long-range missiles on these aircraft to compete in air battles with Russian technological aircraft alone, but young Ukrainian pilots prove every day that they are the best, whether in the cockpit of a Soviet or American fighter!

Just imagine what a formidable deterrent in the centre of Europe will be the war-hardened Ukrainian pilots when the Air Force receives, say, F-35s!"

Support UP or become our patron!