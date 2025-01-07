All Sections
Difficult situation in Kurakhove, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defence on west side of town

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:29
Russian forces are trying to destroy the buildings of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, while the Ukraineʼs defence forces are holding the western part of the town.

Source: Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Trehubov: "The Russians are just trying to destroy all the buildings, even low-rise buildings in the city. When the city is completely destroyed, there is simply no place to keep the defence because there are virtually no fortifications. Any house is a fortification, but it is impossible to hold defence there if there are no houses, just scorched earth.

The situation in Kurakhove is quite difficult at the moment, as a large part of the town has been destroyed. Ukrainian troops are holding the western part of the town, on its western outskirts. They also control the power plant located in the town."

Details: At the same time, the spokesperson stressed that Ukrainian troops continue to destroy Russian manpower and equipment, inflicting losses and repelling Russian assaults.

