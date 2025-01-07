All Sections
Ukrainian military deny DeepState's information about Russian occupation of Lozova

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 7 January 2025, 15:05
Stock photo: Getty Images

Viktor Trehubov, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, did not confirm the information about the Russian occupation of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, which was previously reported by the DeepState analytical project.

Source: Trehubov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Specifically about Lozova, it's hard for me to say where the information that [the Russians] took it comes from, information on the ground is the opposite."

Details: The spokesperson stressed that as of 7 January, there was no information about serious combat clashes in Lozova.

For reference: Lozova is a Ukrainian village in Borova hromada of the Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed]. The population is 131 people. The local self-government body until 2020 was the Bohuslav village council.

Background: On 7 January, the DeepState analytical project reported that the Russians occupied the village of Lozova in the Izyum district of Kharkiv Oblast.

