US to announce "substantial" military aid package for Ukraine in coming days – media

The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden plans to announce its final military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, 9 January, which is expected to be "substantial".

Source: Associated Press, citing two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official announcement of the US military aid package will coincide with the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format.

The AP sources did not specify the package's exact value, but indicated it would be significant. However, it seems unlikely that the remaining US$4 billion in funding authorised by Congress to the White House for Ukraine will be exhausted.

Officials stated that more than US$2 billion will likely be left for Donald Trump's future administration to manage.

Background:

On 30 December, the US announced a nearly US$2.5 billion defence aid package for Ukraine.

This included US$1.25 billion worth of weapons and equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and US$1.22 billion allocated for new weaponry orders under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the total amount of US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$66 billion.

