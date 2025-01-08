Resolution recognising Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide submitted to US Congress – Ukrainian ambassador

A bipartisan group of US House Representatives, actively engaged with the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, has submitted a draft resolution to the US House of Representatives that would recognise Russia's actions in Ukraine as an act of genocide.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, on Facebook

Details: This is the first legislative act related to Ukraine submitted for consideration to the new 119th US Congress.

The draft resolution’s preamble states that the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, along with the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, meet the criteria outlined in Article II of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The operative part of the document condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide, urges the United States, in cooperation with NATO and EU allies, to take measures to support the Ukrainian government to prevent further acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people and supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to bring Russian political leaders and military personnel to justice.

Quote from Markarova: "We thank the congress members for introducing this important resolution! All Russian crimes must be reflected in US legislation to ensure the punishment of Russian criminals and to prevent such horrific crimes in the future."

