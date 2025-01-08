All Sections
Fifth anniversary of downing of Ukrainian flight PS752: Iran maintains its status as a murderer, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 8 January 2025, 11:44
Fifth anniversary of downing of Ukrainian flight PS752: Iran maintains its status as a murderer, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has stressed that the investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 by Iran continues, though Tehran reaffirms its status as a murderer, assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in a statement on the fifth anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 by Iran

Quote: "Iran brutally violated a number of rules of international law: it used weapons against a civil aircraft in flight, failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the downing, and failed to ensure either a transparent and objective investigation into the circumstances of the crash or proper prosecution of the accused persons."

Details: The Foreign Ministry emphasised that Iran's assistance to Russia during its armed aggression against Ukraine is a threat not only to the Ukrainian state but also to Europe and the Middle East.

"Impunity for past crimes encourages Iran and Russia to commit new and new violations of international law. That is why achieving justice is out of extreme importance," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the investigation into the incident continues. Last year, the International Coordination Group for the Victims of Flight PS752, comprising representatives from Ukraine, Sweden, Canada and the United Kingdom, initiated proceedings within the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation against Iran for breaching the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The statement added that significant steps would be taken in the coming months to bring Iran to justice.

Background:

  • On 8 January 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital of Tehran.
  • Reports indicated that all 176 people, including 11 Ukrainians, on board the plane had been killed.
  • In June 2023, Ukraine and other states whose citizens were killed in the downing of a civilian flight over Tehran filed a lawsuit against Iran with the International Court of Justice.

UIA Flight 752Foreign Affairs Ministry
UIA Flight 752
Ukraine and 3 more countries turn to ICAO over Ukrainian plane downed by Iran in 2020
