Woman killed in Russian strike on Nezlamne in Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 11:48
A woman was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Nezlamne in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 9 January.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Nezlamne in Bilozerka hromada came under Russian attack at around 08:30." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Prokudin reported that a woman who had been on the street had sustained fatal injuries. He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Background:
- On 9 January, Prokudin reported that a man, 27, had been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 8 January.
