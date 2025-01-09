Woman killed in Russian strike on Nezlamne in Kherson Oblast

A woman was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Nezlamne in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 9 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Nezlamne in Bilozerka hromada came under Russian attack at around 08:30." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Prokudin reported that a woman who had been on the street had sustained fatal injuries. He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Background:

On 9 January, Prokudin reported that a man, 27, had been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 8 January.

