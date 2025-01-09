Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Ramstein meeting. Photo: President’s Office

Ukraine reached agreements on additional support packages totalling $2 billion at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on 9 January.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists in Italy, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "I want to thank all our partners, all the defence ministers – more than 50 countries. We had a very productive meeting today with excellent results. Additional support packages worth US$2 billion for Ukraine have been agreed upon. Plus, and this is very important, the eight capability coalitions are now formalised on paper, with support from 34 countries for these strategic coalitions."

Details: The president also noted that the question of whether the Ramstein format would continue had not been raised during the meeting. "That’s because everyone is aware that the next meeting is already scheduled for February. This platform, where such a large number of countries come together, is vital for us. It is important for its work to continue," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Among the significant outcomes of the Ramstein meeting, Zelenskyy highlighted the guaranteed delivery of additional air defence systems.

Quote: "We have confirmation and support. Not all 19 systems, to be honest, but a significant number of systems have been guaranteed by our partners. We will work to ensure these systems are delivered as quickly as possible."

Background:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during the meeting at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on 9 January, that the US would provide a US$500 million military aid package to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed that the next Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting has already been agreed upon and should take place in February.

