11 квітня. No time to die: В світі 100 тисяч загиблих, у США вірус у тюрмах, у Кореї браслети для порушників карантину

View this post on Instagram

Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you’re working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether 💪🏽❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:27am PDT