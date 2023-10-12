Biden calls Hamas attack on Israel "deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust"

US President Joe Biden called the bloody Hamas attack on Israel "the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust".

Source: Biden in an address to Jewish leaders during a round table in Washington, as The Guardian quoted him

Details: Biden said Saturday's attack was "sheer evil" and a "campaign of pure cruelty against the Jewish people".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Silence is complicity," Biden said. "I refuse to be silent".

He said that he had again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that the US was "surging" additional military aid to the Israel Defence Forces.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!