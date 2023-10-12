Biden calls Hamas attack on Israel "deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust"
US President Joe Biden called the bloody Hamas attack on Israel "the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust".
Source: Biden in an address to Jewish leaders during a round table in Washington, as The Guardian quoted him
Details: Biden said Saturday's attack was "sheer evil" and a "campaign of pure cruelty against the Jewish people".
Quote: "Silence is complicity," Biden said. "I refuse to be silent".
He said that he had again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that the US was "surging" additional military aid to the Israel Defence Forces.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants and fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israel Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
- The media reported that the IDF had redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war.
