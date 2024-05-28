All Sections
Russian forces drop another bomb on Kharkiv

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 28 May 2024, 18:19
Russian forces drop another bomb on Kharkiv
Illustrative photo Getty Images

Russian forces are continuing to deploy guided aerial bombs to attack the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine, with a bomb hitting the city’s Kyivskyi district on the afternoon of 28 May.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said that the Russian bomb hit an area where a number of garages were located, causing a fire.

Syniehubov said that the attack took place around 17:00 Kyiv time, adding that civilian infrastructure caught fire as a result.

He added that Russian forces also attacked a different populated area in Kharkiv Oblast around 16:40 Kyiv time, causing a fire at a local farm.

Early reports suggest there were no casualties in either of the attacks.

