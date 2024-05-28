Russian forces drop another bomb on Kharkiv

Russian forces are continuing to deploy guided aerial bombs to attack the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine, with a bomb hitting the city’s Kyivskyi district on the afternoon of 28 May.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said that the Russian bomb hit an area where a number of garages were located, causing a fire.

Syniehubov said that the attack took place around 17:00 Kyiv time, adding that civilian infrastructure caught fire as a result.

He added that Russian forces also attacked a different populated area in Kharkiv Oblast around 16:40 Kyiv time, causing a fire at a local farm.

Early reports suggest there were no casualties in either of the attacks.

