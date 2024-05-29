All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgian PM to meet with Biden to discuss Ukraine and frozen Russian assets

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 11:56
Belgian PM to meet with Biden to discuss Ukraine and frozen Russian assets
Alexander De Croo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will pay an official visit to the United States on Friday, 31 May.

Source: a statement from the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: De Croo is to meet with US President Joe Biden during the visit.

Advertisement:

At the meeting, the two leaders will discuss a joint commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of the war unleashed by Russia, including joint efforts to maximise the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets.

"President Biden will also recognise Belgium’s contributions to transatlantic security and Ukraine’s defence," the statement said.

In addition, the leaders will reaffirm the close partnership between the United States and Belgium in addressing global challenges.

Background: 

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Brussels that Ukraine could receive €1.7 billion this year from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen in Belgium.
  • In addition, on 28 May, Ukraine and Belgium signed a security agreement.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelgiumUSABiden
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Belgium
Ukraine and Belgium sign security agreement
Belgium to supply 30 F-16s to Ukraine by 2028
Zelenskyy to visit Belgium to sign security agreement
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: