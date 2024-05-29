Belgian PM to meet with Biden to discuss Ukraine and frozen Russian assets

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will pay an official visit to the United States on Friday, 31 May.

Source: a statement from the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: De Croo is to meet with US President Joe Biden during the visit.

At the meeting, the two leaders will discuss a joint commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of the war unleashed by Russia, including joint efforts to maximise the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets.

"President Biden will also recognise Belgium’s contributions to transatlantic security and Ukraine’s defence," the statement said.

In addition, the leaders will reaffirm the close partnership between the United States and Belgium in addressing global challenges.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Brussels that Ukraine could receive €1.7 billion this year from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen in Belgium.

In addition, on 28 May, Ukraine and Belgium signed a security agreement.

