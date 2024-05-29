Hungary blocks decision to start talks with Ukraine at meeting of EU ambassadors

Hungary is blocking the approval of a draft negotiation framework on Ukraine's accession to the European Union over the issue of minority rights, as a meeting of EU ambassadors is ongoing on 29 May.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor

Details: Representatives of 27 EU governments are discussing the European Commission's draft negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova.

Jozwiak noted that "Hungary is blocking Ukraine, though not Moldova, due to 11 bilateral issues on national minorities in Ukraine."

The EU considers the integration of Ukraine and Moldova as a pair, so without progress on Ukraine, there will be no decision on Moldova either.

The EU still wants to officially start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of June, but this requires the unanimity of all EU states, including Hungary's consent.

June is a crucial month, as Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council begins in July. Hungary could potentially use its presidency to slow down decisions on Ukraine.

Background: The EU-Ukraine intergovernmental conference, which is considered to be the start of the accession talks.

