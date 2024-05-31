All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Oil depot on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: 3 fuel oil tanks burned – video

Ivashkiv Olena, Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 May 2024, 07:18
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: 3 fuel oil tanks burned – video

UAVs attacked an oil depot in the Temryukskyi district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 30-31 May, causing a fire.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev; Telegram channel ASTRA 

Details: Three tanks containing petroleum products are now on fire. Kondratyev reported that the fire has been given a high complexity rating.

Advertisement:

There are injured oil depot employees receiving medical assistance. Other workers were evacuated. 

Kondratyev noted that a large-scale drone attack had been repelled in several Krasnodar Krai districts overnight.

Updated: The Telegram channel Baza reported that the fire at the oil depot in the town of Temryuk had been extinguished on the morning of 31 May and published photos. 

Three railway tanks containing fuel oil burned. 

 
Темрюцький район РФ 
скриншот з google.maps

Two oil depot employees are reported to be injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Russia
Russian media report fire in Putin's residence in Altai – photos
US defence intelligence shows evidence of Russian strikes on Ukraine by North Korean missiles – photos
UK counts Russian losses in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: