Oil depot on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: 3 fuel oil tanks burned – video

UAVs attacked an oil depot in the Temryukskyi district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 30-31 May, causing a fire.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev; Telegram channel ASTRA

Details: Three tanks containing petroleum products are now on fire. Kondratyev reported that the fire has been given a high complexity rating.

Advertisement:

There are injured oil depot employees receiving medical assistance. Other workers were evacuated.

У ніч на 31 травня у Темрюкському районі Краснодарського краю Росії БПЛА атакували нафтобазу, там виникла пожежа. Відео російського Telegram-каналу База pic.twitter.com/7jBlb5mTWe — up (@up_pravda) May 31, 2024

Kondratyev noted that a large-scale drone attack had been repelled in several Krasnodar Krai districts overnight.

Updated: The Telegram channel Baza reported that the fire at the oil depot in the town of Temryuk had been extinguished on the morning of 31 May and published photos.

Three railway tanks containing fuel oil burned.

Темрюцький район РФ скриншот з google.maps

Two oil depot employees are reported to be injured.

Support UP or become our patron!