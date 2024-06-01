Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv on 31 May rises to nine

Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district on the night of 30-31 May has risen to 9.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: It is noted that among them are four men and three women.

Search operations continue, and according to rescue workers, two more women may be under the rubble.

Updated: Later, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv OMA, reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district had risen to 9.

The fatalities include three women aged 39, 68 and 86 and four men aged 52, 64, 41 and 28.

Emergency workers found the bodies of two more civilians on Saturday afternoon. They are being identified.

Background: Russian forces fired five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Kharkiv on the night of 30-31 May, destroying a five-storey residential building. This attack killed four people and injured 25 more.

