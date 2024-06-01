All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv on 31 May rises to nine

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 June 2024, 16:57
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv on 31 May rises to nine
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district on the night of 30-31 May has risen to 9.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: It is noted that among them are four men and three women.

Advertisement:

Search operations continue, and according to rescue workers, two more women may be under the rubble.

Updated: Later, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv OMA, reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district had risen to 9.

The fatalities include three women aged 39, 68 and 86 and four men aged 52, 64, 41 and 28.

Emergency workers found the bodies of two more civilians on Saturday afternoon. They are being identified.

Background: Russian forces fired five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Kharkiv on the night of 30-31 May, destroying a five-storey residential building. This attack killed four people and injured 25 more.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Kharkiv
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to six
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to five, more people under rubble – photos, video
Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300/400 missiles overnight: 4 killed, 25 injured – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: