All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarus joins Russia's nuclear weapons exercises

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 10 June 2024, 14:13
Belarus joins Russia's nuclear weapons exercises
RT-2PM2 Topol-M, a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has stated that his country participates in the second stage of Russian military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram

Quote: "We are consistently strengthening our defence potential. And our participation in the second stage of the training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons confirms this."

Advertisement:

Details: Khrenin spoke of the alleged "aggressive attacks" by the Western countries, therefore the military "is already acting proactively, planning to increase the readiness to use the so-called weapons of retaliation."

"Now more than ever, we are determined to respond to any threats that are posed to both our state and the Union State," he added.

At the same time, Khrenin stated that Belarus has no desire to cause uneasiness in terms of regional security.

Advertisement:

Belarus has accepted a new military policy that, for the first time, allows for the use of nuclear weapons. Russia has tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory pursuant to a Minsk-Moscow deal.

Background:

  • On 6 May, the Ministry of Defence of Russia announced that it would "soon" conduct exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons on the orders of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • Russian military personnel claim that the exercises are supposedly necessary to respond to "provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials directed at the Russian Federation".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusRussianuclear weapons
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
Poland has arrested 18 people accused of planning sabotage in favour of Russia and Belarus since December
Ban on import of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products implemented in Lithuania
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: