Belarus joins Russia's nuclear weapons exercises

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has stated that his country participates in the second stage of Russian military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram

Quote: "We are consistently strengthening our defence potential. And our participation in the second stage of the training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons confirms this."

Details: Khrenin spoke of the alleged "aggressive attacks" by the Western countries, therefore the military "is already acting proactively, planning to increase the readiness to use the so-called weapons of retaliation."

"Now more than ever, we are determined to respond to any threats that are posed to both our state and the Union State," he added.

At the same time, Khrenin stated that Belarus has no desire to cause uneasiness in terms of regional security.

Belarus has accepted a new military policy that, for the first time, allows for the use of nuclear weapons. Russia has tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory pursuant to a Minsk-Moscow deal.

Background:

On 6 May, the Ministry of Defence of Russia announced that it would "soon" conduct exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons on the orders of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Russian military personnel claim that the exercises are supposedly necessary to respond to "provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials directed at the Russian Federation".

