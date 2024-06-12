Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: no casualties or damage
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 05:01
The Kyiv City State Administration has reported no casualties or damage after a nighttime Russian air attack on the capital.
Source: Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram
Quote: "No damage was recorded in the capital as a result of another air attack. Fortunately, there are no casualties."
Details: The Kyiv authorities expressed their gratitude to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Background: The Russians fired missiles on Kyiv on the night of 11-12 June, and Ukrainian air defence units repelled the attack.
