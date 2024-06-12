Armenian Foreign Ministry denies that country's PM spoke of leaving Russian-controlled alliance

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan states that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss Yerevan's exit from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a de facto Russian-controlled military alliance.

Source: News.am, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Mirzoyan, if somebody states that the prime minister stated that Armenia is leaving the CSTO, "then he is mistaken". He added that "it's very easy to prove."

Advertisement:

Quote: "He said that we would decide when we leave, but we would not be coming back. That's what he said, no less, no more," Mirzoyan said.

Previously, when asked by an opposition MP about the potential of withdrawing from the CSTO, Pashinyan stated that some members of the alliance had failed to execute allied responsibilities and "planned a war against us alongside Azerbaijan." The Armenian prime minister stated, "We will withdraw from the CSTO, and we will decide when."

He stated last month that at least two Collective Security Treaty Organisation members were assisting Azerbaijan in preparing for the war against Armenia, which began in 2020.

Advertisement:

Journalists were later hinted that he referred to Russia and Belarus.

In early May, Armenia announced that it would no longer fund the activities of the CSTO.

Support UP or become our patron!