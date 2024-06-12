US imposes new sanctions against Russian LNG market

On 12 June, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, which Moscow is presently attempting to implement.

Source: US Treasury Department, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US sanctions target seven firms involved in three Russian LNG projects: Obsky LNG, Arctic LNG-1 and Arctic LNG-3.

They are in charge of building natural gas processing and liquefaction plants in Russia, managing and supervising construction projects, and conducting geological investigation and development of an LNG producing site.

One of them, the International Innovation Centre for Marine Structures and Ship Repair, is also working on tankers to transport liquefied natural gas.

Seven LNG ships in various stages of construction are also subject to US sanctions, four of which are owned by the already-sanctioned Sovcomflot firm.

It should be mentioned that the EU is presently negotiating a draft proposal for the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes, among other things, limits on Russian LNG imports.

