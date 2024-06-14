All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US submarine enters Cuban bay after arrival of Russian warships there

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 14 June 2024, 10:37
US submarine enters Cuban bay after arrival of Russian warships there
A submarine. Photo: Getty Images

A US Navy submarine has entered Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force after four Russian warships entered the port of Havana.

Source: European Pravda, citing ABC News

Details: The US Southern Command reported that the USS Helena nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine entered waters near a US base in Cuba on Thursday – just a day after a Russian frigate, nuclear submarine, oil tanker, and rescue tug entered Havana Bay after exercises in the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement:

The stop is part of "routine naval visits," the command said.

Other US vessels are also tracking and monitoring the Russian exercises.

The drills come less than two weeks after President Joe Biden authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory.

Advertisement:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin suggested at the time that his military could respond with "asymmetric steps" anywhere in the world.

Background:

  • Russia is a long-standing ally of Venezuela and Cuba, and its warships and aircraft periodically make sorties to the Caribbean.
  • The White House and the Pentagon have said that they see no military threats related to the arrival of Russian warships in the port of Havana.
  • Earlier, US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement aimed at strengthening Kyiv's defence capabilities.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: USARussia
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
USA
Zelenskyy's office releases full text of security agreement with US
This is strongest agreement with America in 33 years of independence – Zelenskyy – video
Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: