Ukraine's General Staff names two fronts where Russians are most active

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have been attacking the most on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:00 on 14 June

Details: The report indicates that more than 60% of the total 48 combat clashes along the entire contact line took place on these fronts.

Advertisement:

The Pokrovsk front, as well as in recent days in general, is the most intense area in terms of Russian attacks. The total number of combat clashes here has increased to 18 since the beginning of the day. Eight combat clashes are currently taking place near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Netailove. The Russians are actively supporting their ground attacks with airstrikes. They carried out five airstrikes. They also attacked Vovche, Tymofiivka and Novopokrovske with guided bombs. Unguided aerial missiles were fired towards Novoselivka Persha and Oleksandropil.

The Russians continue to fire guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast from their territory. In particular, the Russians attacked Vovchansk with five guided bombs from the direction of the Russian town of Shebekino. So far, two Russian attacks have been repelled on the Kharkiv front, near Tykhe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians fired unguided aerial missiles towards Hlushkivka.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Russians have made four attempts to improve the tactical situation near Nevske and Hrekivka since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues near the latter. The Russians also fired unguided missiles on the territory of Serebrianka forest and dropped four guided aerial bombs in the vicinity of Pishchane.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians attacked three times near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine. They had no success. The Russians also dropped two bombs near Yelyzavetivka.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!