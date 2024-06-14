98-year-old Ukrainian woman who escaped Russian occupation on foot receives new passport – photo

98-year-old Lidiia received new documents. Photo: State Migration Service of Ukraine

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 98-year-old Lidiia, who fled an occupied village in Donetsk Oblast in April, has been issued a new passport. The Russians destroyed her old papers.

Source: Ukraine’s State Migration Service

Quote: "So, on June 11, the Pershotravenskyi department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast issued a passport of a citizen of Ukraine to 98-year-old Lidiia Stepanivna, who risked her life to reach the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from occupied Ocheretyne on foot through the combat zone," the government agency stated.

From now on, the old woman lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in her new home. Photo: State Migration Service of Ukraine

Previously, the story of the old woman captivated the entire country. The 98-year-old woman walked for 10 kilometres without food or drink, separated from her relatives, to flee the occupied part of Ocheretyne and into Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian troops finally found her and took her to the White Angels rescue team.

The Russians destroyed the house that the woman had built herself. She claims her village has experienced more destruction during the war with Russia than during World War II.

Monobank, along with partners, has purchased a new home for the elderly woman. She currently lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

