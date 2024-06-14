All Sections
Russian tanker enters Mariupol port for the first time since occupation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 June 2024, 16:04
Russian tanker enters Mariupol port for the first time since occupation
Photo: Telegram channel of the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

A Russian forces' tanker was spotted in the seaport of the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), the first one to enter the port since the beginning of the occupation. It is probably aimed at providing fuel to the Russian troops.

Source: Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko, quoted by the press service of the city council

Quote: "The occupiers are using the remaining infrastructure of Mariupol for military purposes – to strengthen their positions and fortifications on the contact line. For this purpose, they are building railway tracks to quickly respond to problematic moments on the contact line in Donetsk Oblast. Mariupol is being used as a logistics base for the Russian military machine."

