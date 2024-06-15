Pokrovsk front remains hottest one: Russians carry out 29 assault operations, some battles still ongoing

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out attacks along the entire line of contact, with 81 combat clashes taking place. The situation is the most intense on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 14 June

Quote from the General Staff: "A total of 81 combat clashes have taken place as of this moment.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. During the day, the aggressor carried out 29 assault and offensive operations there.

Russian occupiers are most active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Novopokrovske. In total, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 17 attacks there, and 12 more combat clashes are ongoing.

The situation in the combat areas is difficult, but it is being controlled by the Ukrainian defence forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. According to the information currently available, today [14 June – ed.], the aggressor's losses on this front amounted to 263 people killed and wounded.

Moreover, several occupiers surrendered. A total of a tank, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and five armoured combat vehicles were destroyed [on this particular front]. In addition, two vehicles, five armoured combat vehicles, two tanks and three enemy guns were damaged."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhe three times with the support of their aircraft. All attacks were repelled.

Ten combat clashes took place on the Kupiansk front. The Russians tried to improve the tactical situation in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Pishchane. Near Synkivka, all Russian attacks were repelled, and fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny and Nevske. The situation is under control: four clashes ended, and five are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian activity near Andriivka was unsuccessful.

There were 20 combat clashes on the Kurakhove front. The Russians remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled 16 Russian attacks, and four are still ongoing.

It is reported that as of 22:00 on 14 June, Ukraine’s Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 15 areas where Russian personnel was concentrated, as well as three air defence systems, three artillery pieces, two ammunition storage points and one more important facility belonging to the Russians.

Over the course of the day, the Russians launched six missile attacks on Ukraine's territory using 17 missiles. In addition, 38 airstrikes were recorded using 57 aerial bombs. They also deployed 490 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the Russians fired more than 3,000 times at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas using various types of weapons.

