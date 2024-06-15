Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Over the course of 14 June, Russian forces have launched attacks in 11 of Ukraine’s oblasts.

Source: Media Centre of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: A total of 84 settlements and 185 infrastructure facilities were attacked, resulting in civilian deaths and casualties.

The military said various types of weapons were used in the attacks: mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, missile systems, and tactical aircraft.

