Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 11:00
Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Over the course of 14 June, Russian forces have launched attacks in 11 of Ukraine’s oblasts.  

Source: Media Centre of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: A total of 84 settlements and 185 infrastructure facilities were attacked, resulting in civilian deaths and casualties.

The military said various types of weapons were used in the attacks: mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, missile systems, and tactical aircraft.

Subjects: attackwar
