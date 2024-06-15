Situation on Pokrovsk front remains most tense with combat clashes ongoing – Ukraine's General Staff

Fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, and this part of the front line is the most intense.

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 112 times on 14 June.

According to the updated information, the Russians launched six missile attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using 17 missiles, 33 airstrikes (including dropping 56 aerial bombs) and firing over 3,000 times, 104 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

A total of 31 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of Saturday, 15 June. The Russians carried out 12 airstrikes using 19 aerial bombs and fired on the Ukrainian defenders’ positions 547 times. Russian forces also used 18 kamikaze drones for attacks.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops have tried to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions three times since the beginning of the day. An attack was repelled near the village of Tykhe. Fighting continues in two locations near Vovchansk.

Five combat clashes are currently taking place on the Kupiansk front. The Russians are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful attacks near Rozdolivka. The fighting continues.

The situation remains the most tense on the Pokrovsk front, as it was yesterday. Three combat clashes are currently taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. Three attacks have already been repelled. The Ukrainian defence forces continue to make efforts to stabilise the situation and inflict fire damage on the Russians.

On the Kurakhove front, five Russian attempts to break through the defences near Pobieda and Paraskoviivka were successfully repelled.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defence forces have been repelling an attack near Staromaiorske since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Four combat clashes have already ended near Urozhaine and Vodiane. The Russians suffered losses and are regrouping.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to force Ukrainian troops from their positions near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The Russians’ losses are being confirmed.

