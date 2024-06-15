All Sections
This is not a serious proposal – Scholz on Putin's ultimatum

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 11:50
This is not a serious proposal – Scholz on Putin's ultimatum
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s so-called proposal containing ultimatums for Ukraine is intended to divert the world's attention away from the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Scholz in an interview with German TV channel ZDF

Details: Commenting on Putin's set of ultimatums, Scholz said, "This is not a serious proposal – it’s related to the peace conference taking place in Switzerland.

Putin has shown what he is really interested in, namely a classic imperialist land grab," Scholz added, pointing out that Russia launched the brutal war against Ukraine.

"That is why this is not a proposal that can work. It is important for Ukraine to have a just and fair peace. And Ukraine should be able to act in its own interests, not sign up to any dictates of Putin’s," he stressed.

Scholz said he believes the vast majority of countries in the so-called Global South "are absolutely clear that this is a war of aggression by Russia".

Background

  • On Friday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin dreamed up some new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from all four of Ukraine’s oblasts that have been partly occupied by Russia, and Kyiv must declare that it has no plans to join NATO.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the purpose of Putin’s so-called ultimatum for the start of "peace talks" was to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Putin's proposal to the actions of Nazi Germany.

