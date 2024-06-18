All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Energoatom's losses due to Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP exceeded US$5 billion

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 18 June 2024, 20:17
Ukrainian Energoatom's losses due to Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP exceeded US$5 billion
Stock Photo: Getty Images

As of June, Energoatom's direct losses from the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) surpassed UAH 210 billion (approx. US$5.1 billion).

Source: Petro Kotin, Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom, writes Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "The direct losses for the first week of their occupation were UAH 35 billion (about US$853 mln – ed.). To date, we have already lost more than UAH 210 billion because the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is not running," Kotin said.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Energoatom did not account for the losses incurred as a result of ZNPP workers being compelled to relocate to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

According to Kotin, Energoatom loses approximately UAH 6 billion (approx. US$147 million) each month due to the downtime at ZNPP.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The joint communique of the Peace Summit in Ukraine, which was held in Switzerland, provides for a clause at which the participating countries agree on the need for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under the supervision of the IAEA.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia agree that restarting the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is neither feasible nor safe in the current conditions.
  • Earlier, Kremlin leader Putin informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Russia plans to "restart" the ZNPP.
  • The necessary repairs and inspections are not being conducted in full at the ZNPP because the staff hired by the Russians are not competent to carry them out.
  • There are no licensed personnel at the Russian-occupied ZNPP who are capable of restarting it properly, and incompetent actions by Russian specialists at the power plant could lead to a nuclear incident.
  • Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy generating company, asserted the Russians will be prevented from restarting the station by the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir, the absence of power networks, and the lack of suitable personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: