As of June, Energoatom's direct losses from the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) surpassed UAH 210 billion (approx. US$5.1 billion).

Source: Petro Kotin, Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom, writes Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "The direct losses for the first week of their occupation were UAH 35 billion (about US$853 mln – ed.). To date, we have already lost more than UAH 210 billion because the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is not running," Kotin said.

At the same time, Energoatom did not account for the losses incurred as a result of ZNPP workers being compelled to relocate to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

According to Kotin, Energoatom loses approximately UAH 6 billion (approx. US$147 million) each month due to the downtime at ZNPP.

Background:

The joint communique of the Peace Summit in Ukraine, which was held in Switzerland, provides for a clause at which the participating countries agree on the need for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under the supervision of the IAEA.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia agree that restarting the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is neither feasible nor safe in the current conditions.

Earlier, Kremlin leader Putin informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Russia plans to "restart" the ZNPP.

The necessary repairs and inspections are not being conducted in full at the ZNPP because the staff hired by the Russians are not competent to carry them out.

There are no licensed personnel at the Russian-occupied ZNPP who are capable of restarting it properly, and incompetent actions by Russian specialists at the power plant could lead to a nuclear incident.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy generating company, asserted the Russians will be prevented from restarting the station by the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir, the absence of power networks, and the lack of suitable personnel.

