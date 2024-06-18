All Sections
Over 10,000 Russians have been prosecuted for refusing to serve in military – Russian media outlet

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 June 2024, 22:06
Over 10,000 Russians have been prosecuted for refusing to serve in military – Russian media outlet
Military courts in Russia have heard 10,025 criminal cases of refusal to serve in the military since mobilisation was announced in September 2022, according to Russian media reports.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona

Details: According to Mediazona, the number includes 9,059 cases of unauthorised absence from a military unit, 627 cases of insubordination, and 339 cases of desertion. 10,085 people have been charged, 8,594 of whom have been sentenced.

Before mobilisation was announced in the autumn of 2022, hardly any Russian soldiers were prosecuted for refusing to serve.

But in May 2024 alone, 929 criminal cases were brought before the courts. There were 844 cases of unauthorised absence, 43 cases of insubordination and 42 cases of desertion. At the end of April, the courts were issuing 34-35 such verdicts per day. Judges usually hand down suspended sentences in such cases so that soldiers can be sent back to the combat zone.

